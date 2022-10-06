West Tipperary GAA Club's Gala Open night has had to be rescheduled

Sologhead Football Panel
GAA OPEN NIGHT
The date for the Sologhead GAA Club Community Open Night has been rescheduled for Friday, November 11, at 8pm in Monard Community Hall.
The purpose of the meeting is to hear views on how the club can progress and for members of the community to contribute to the overall five year development plan.
