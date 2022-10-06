Search

07 Oct 2022

BREAKING: Planning lodged for over 90 houses and river walk in Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for over 90 houses and a river walk in Tipperary.

The development - with an address at Abbey Road (R884) and Convent Road (R665), Clonmel - will consist of a mixed-use development that will provide 93 residential dwellings, two local retail units, a café and a riverside walk.

The residential dwellings are in the form of 30 two storey houses, 21 three storey duplex apartments and a four and five storey apartment building containing 42 apartments (three of which are duplex).

All duplex and apartments have balconies or ground floor terraces.

The two retail units and the café are located on the ground floor of the apartment building.

Open space provided on site consists of a central public open space (1,610sq.m), public plaza (c.200sq.m) as well as a riverside walk (3,000sq.m) along the south of the site bound by the River Suir.

Residents of the apartment building will also have access to a communal roof garden at fourth floor level.

The proposed development will include the reduction in height and alterations to the existing stone boundary wall on Abbey Road and removal of the remaining boundary walls onto Abbey Road and Convent Road and increase permeability through the site.

A single vehicular access is proposed off Abbey Road and there will be dedicated pedestrian/cycle access points to both Abbey Road and Convent Road.

The planning application also provides for all associated car parking including car parking on Abbey Road and Convent Road, footpaths and alterations to road markings on Abbey Road and Convent Road, landscaping and boundary treatments, bin storage and bicycle storage structures, public lighting, ESB sub-station and all associated site development works, including alterations to existing site levels and retaining walls/structures and the removal/decommissioning of existing utility structures and services on site.

The applicant is South City Limited.

The application is currently in pre-validation. 

