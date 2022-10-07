Family carers seeking support in Clonmel for Heart of Gold campaign

Tipperary Family Carers manager Richie Molloy
Family carers and volunteers from south Tipperary are on the streets of Clonmel today,Friday October 7 to raise funds as part of the national Heart of Gold campaign organised by Family Carers Ireland.
There are over 70 collection points all over Ireland for Heart of Gold – Caring for family carers.
Local Family Carers Ireland Manager Richie Molloy and his team will be at various locations today in Clonmel including the Post Office and Supervalu in the Poppyfields selling Heart of Gold Pins and would ask for your support.
"The awareness this national campaign creates is absolutely vital, as we want more family carers to know about Family Carers Ireland and to avail of the expertise of our amazing team of staff and the services and supports offered. The fundraising piece backs all of this up, to ensure we can continue to provide these vital supports through unrestricted funds," said Richie Molloy.
