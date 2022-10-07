Search

07 Oct 2022

Family carers seeking support in Clonmel for Heart of Gold campaign

Collections on Friday October 7

Clonmel Family Carers manager calls on carers to vote on Government performance for carers

Tipperary Family Carers manager Richie Molloy

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

07 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Family carers and volunteers from south Tipperary are on the streets of Clonmel today,Friday October 7 to raise funds as part of the national Heart of Gold campaign organised by Family Carers Ireland.

There are over 70 collection points all over Ireland for Heart of Gold – Caring for family carers.

 

Local Family Carers Ireland  Manager Richie Molloy and his team will be at various locations today in Clonmel including the Post Office and Supervalu in the Poppyfields selling  Heart of Gold Pins and would ask for your support.

 

"The awareness this national campaign creates is absolutely vital, as we want more family carers to know about Family Carers Ireland and to avail of the expertise of our amazing team of staff and the services and supports offered. The fundraising piece backs all of this up, to ensure we can continue to provide these vital supports through unrestricted funds," said Richie Molloy.

