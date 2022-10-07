Tipperary Excel Lotto jackpot of €13,800 won by Eileen Hickey from Tipperary Town

Pictured above is Eileen Hickey receiving her cheque for €13,800 that she won in the Tipperary Excel Lotto with Caroline Brahan, Sharon Staunton, Shane Heffernan, Mgt. Bergin and Mary Leahy (Manager).
