Search

07 Oct 2022

A Tribute: The late Bridie Griffin, Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles

A native of Meath, Bridie was a caring and tender lady.

The late Bridie Griffin was very highly regarded in the community

The late Bridie Griffin was very highly regarded in the community

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The late Bridie Griffin, Slievenamon Meadows, Thurles, who passed away recently was a lady who left an indelible mark on the many communities in which she lived.


Wife of the late Garda Superintendent, Peter Griffin, Bridie and the family enjoyed the warmth of many communities throughout the land in accordance with Peter’s line of duty. However, Thurles was to be their final post and they embraced the Cathedral Town and its people with generosity of spirit and with respect. Indeed, both became ‘more Thurles than the Thurles people themselves’ to paraphrase that old saying about the Normans.


Bridie loved Thurles and from her home in Willomere Drive and then Slievenamon Meadows she made so many great friends - lifelong friends, many who were gone before her, but others who are saddened by her passing, but greatly enriched by having known and loved her.


A native of Kells, County Meath, Bridie was hugely proud of the role her nephew Martin O’Connell played in the famous Meath football team of the ‘80’s and ‘90’s. Times were good then and their rivalry with her husband’s native county of Cork enhanced the fun and devilment and divided loyalties in the Griffin home.


A very keen and accomplished golfer, Bridie was a member of Thurles Golf Club for many years and was a great follower of the fortunes of Thurles Musical Society also, where together with her friend, the late Mary Cashen, they would sing along to the music of Gilbert and Sullivan, Lloyd Webber or whatever show was being staged at the time - she loved socialising & was very pleasant company.


A devout lady who rarely missed daily Mass, Bridie was a straight talker who said it as it was, but always with a smile.
Predeceased by her husband Peter and daughter Kathy O’Brien Bridie is regretted by her sons Martin, Peter and Kieran, daughters Pauline, Una and Miriam, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Paddy and Joe, sister Mag, sons and daughers-in-law, nephews, nieces, brother and sisters-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and friends.


A large attendance paid final respects to Bridie at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home where she lay in repose. Her Requiem Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption was similarly very well attended and following a celebration of her life, Bridie was laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery beside her late husband.


Sympathy is tendered to the bereaved at the passing of a kind and caring lady.


Peace to your gentle soul Bridie.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media