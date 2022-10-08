Chamber President's Award goes to actor, writer and comedian Pat Shortt

Pat Shortt
The County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022 took place at Hotel Minella in Clonmel on Friday night.
Ryan’s Cleaning, Waste and Recycling were the big winners of the night, the Thurles-based family run company was awarded Business of the Year 2022.
The President's Award went to actor, writer and comedian Pat Shortt.
