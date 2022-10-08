Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 8

John WALSH

Knockbrett, Fethard, Tipperary

Peacefully in his 97th year after a short illness in the loving care of his family. John, beloved husband and best friend of the late Nancy and brother of the late Jimmy, Tom, Michael, Fr. Joe and Peggy. He will be forever missed by his children Tony, Larry, Fr. Joe and Annette, son-in-law Niall, daughters-in-law Bridget and Eleanor, cherished grandchildren Donna, Shane, Laura, Conor, Kevin and Ava, great-grandchildren Ruby, Hugo, Louis, Johne and Aoibhín, brother Christy, brothers-in-law John Joe and Mike, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his amazing carers.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maurice Smith

Galbally Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Smith

Galbally Road

Tipperary Town

October 7th 2022

Maurice

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jo, daughter Ciara, son Sean, brother Colin, and nephew Dale, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Saturday evening from 5pm to 6pm. Cremation will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Sunday October 9th 2022 at 1.30pm.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre or Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre, Tipperary Town.

David Rudd

Derrinclare, Shinrone, Offaly / Moneygall, Offaly / Tipperary

The death has occurred of David Rudd of Derrinclare, Shinrone and formerly of Busherstown House, Moneygall, Co.Offaly. David passed away peacefully on 7th October 2022 in the loving care of Limerick Regional Hospital, in the presence of his family. Deeply missed by his wife Prue and his children Belinda, Sophie, Emma, Ben, Tom, Andrew, Kate, Simon and Joanna, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

May he rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday 10th October from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving Tuesday 11th October to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Shinrone, Co. Offaly (R42 WD83) for funeral service at 2 p.m. and a family only ceremony in Shannon Crematorium the following day. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Injured Jockeys Fund (https://www.irishinjuredjockeys.com)

John (Sean) Purcell

Mayfield, Cork / Loughmore, Tipperary

PURCELL (Mayfield & formerly of married quarters Collins Barracks, Cork and late of Loughmore, Co.Tipperary): On October 7th, 2022, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne with great dignity, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital JOHN (SEAN) (Retired Sgt. Collins Barracks & late of Irish Steel) devoted husband of the late Carmel, loving dad of Paul, Ken, Mark, John, Owen, Teresa and Bernadette.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken sons and daughters, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Mayfield Funeral Home, Old Youghal Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd: On Sunday (October 9th) from 4.00pm to 5.00pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Monday (October 10th) in St. Joseph’s Church, Mayfield which can be viewed on

https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephsoyr

Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

P.J. (Paddy) O'Flanagan

Sarsfield, Street, Thurles, Tipperary

After a long illness bravely borne at home and briefly in the Community Hospital, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Tony (former Garda) and Kit, brother Eamonn (Ned). Deeply regretted by his brother Peter (Dublin), sister Mary (Abbeyleix) and Aileen (Thurles), nephews and nieces especially David and Sarah, sister-in-law Caroline, brother-in-law Declan (Corcoran), extended family, carers especially Margaret, Legion of Mary community especially Dolores and Sean, wonderful kind neighbours in Sarsfield Street and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 10th Oct. from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday 11th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven, Thurles

Nora MOLUMBY (née Geoghegan)

Cloughaleigh, Golden, Tipperary / Killenaule, Tipperary

Formerly of Main Street, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary. October 7th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and all the Staff at Acorn Lodge. Nora, beloved wife of the late Denis. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tom and Michael, daughters-in-law Nuala and Claire, grandchildren Carol, Mark, Ted, Barry, Kate and Tom, great-grandchildren Clara, Olivia and Toby, sisters-in-law Jane Fitzgerald and Sr. Joan Molumby, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Kathleen Mernagh (née Dwyer)

Freemount Road, Kanturk, Cork / Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by her heartbroken family at Cork University Hospital , beloved wife of Bill and dear mother of Charina, Will and Aidan. Deeply mourned by her loving family, son in law Seany, daughters in law Orla and Edel, her adored grandchildren Éanna, Roísín, Seamus, Méabh, Aoife, Bébhinn, Sianna and Clíodhna, sisters Breda and Geraldine, brothers Paddy, Joseph, Eamon, Jim, Martin, Willie and John, aunt Margaret, extended family, friends and kind neighbours.

Lying in repose at O Callaghan's Funeral Parlour Kanturk on Saturday from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm followed by prayers. Reception into the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk on Sunday for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

PJ Kelly

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. PJ, husband of the late Callie, sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family Barbara. Patrick, Cathy, Gerard and Rachel, grandchildren David and Aideen, great-grand daughter Callie, extended family and his many close friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock with removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, arriving at 11.45 o'clock for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of attendance, messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section below.

PJ's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie