Holycross Ballycahill to host inaugural Canon Liam Ryan Cup tournament

Holycross Ballycahill Juvenile GAA club will, this weekend, honour one of its most loyal servants and members when the Canon Liam Ryan Perpetual Cup will be presented following an U9 hurling tournament.



This will be the first time that the cup will be played for and it remembers and honours a man who gave so much, not just to his native club, but also to the GAA in general. A former Secretary of the Mid Tipperary GAA Board, and a very prominent referee, Canon Liam carried with him the values and lessons learned on the field of play and spread the GAA gospel as well as the gospel of the Lord in the many parochial vineyards he tended to.



A native of Glenbane, Canon Liam was a fine hurler in his day, but a higher calling saw him enter the seminary in St Patrick’s College in Thurles to study and prepare for the priesthood.

His interest in Gaelic Games never waned though, no matter where his vocation brought him and in his final post as Parish Priest of Killenaule and Moyglass, where he was m uch loved and so highly regarded by all, he made a huge impact.



But, he always delighted in the success of Holycross Ballycahill and judged that success, not necessarily by the annexing of silverware, but by the participation of boys and girls in the native games. Having retired home to Glenbane in his twilight years he delighted in visiting the local GAA grounds with his brother Mikey and watching the goings-on from u6 right up to senior level.



Canon Liam would be very chuffed to have an U9 tournament named in his honour and would delight in seeing the young boys of Holycross Ballycahill locking horns with Mullinahone, Cashel King Cormacks, Drom-Inch, Clonoulty Rossmore and Murroe-Boher as they will from 10:00am in St Michael’s GAA Grounds on Sunday morning.

It’s a big day in Tipperary on Sunday with the county senior hurling semi-finals being played out in Semple Stadium, but for those boys, the Ryan family and Holycross Ballycahill it will be an equally big day as they honour a great man.