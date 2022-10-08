Search

08 Oct 2022

Holycross Ballycahill to host inaugural Canon Liam Ryan Cup tournament

Canon Liam would be very chuffed to have an U9 tournament named in his honour

Holycross Ballycahill to host inaugural Canon Liam Ryan Cup tournament

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Holycross Ballycahill Juvenile GAA club will, this weekend, honour one of its most loyal servants and members when the Canon Liam Ryan Perpetual Cup will be presented following an U9 hurling tournament.


This will be the first time that the cup will be played for and it remembers and honours a man who gave so much, not just to his native club, but also to the GAA in general. A former Secretary of the Mid Tipperary GAA Board, and a very prominent referee, Canon Liam carried with him the values and lessons learned on the field of play and spread the GAA gospel as well as the gospel of the Lord in the many parochial vineyards he tended to.


A native of Glenbane, Canon Liam was a fine hurler in his day, but a higher calling saw him enter the seminary in St Patrick’s College in Thurles to study and prepare for the priesthood.

His interest in Gaelic Games never waned though, no matter where his vocation brought him and in his final post as Parish Priest of Killenaule and Moyglass, where he was m uch loved and so highly regarded by all, he made a huge impact.


But, he always delighted in the success of Holycross Ballycahill and judged that success, not necessarily by the annexing of silverware, but by the participation of boys and girls in the native games. Having retired home to Glenbane in his twilight years he delighted in visiting the local GAA grounds with his brother Mikey and watching the goings-on from u6 right up to senior level.


Canon Liam would be very chuffed to have an U9 tournament named in his honour and would delight in seeing the young boys of Holycross Ballycahill locking horns with Mullinahone, Cashel King Cormacks, Drom-Inch, Clonoulty Rossmore and Murroe-Boher as they will from 10:00am in St Michael’s GAA Grounds on Sunday morning.

It’s a big day in Tipperary on Sunday with the county senior hurling semi-finals being played out in Semple Stadium, but for those boys, the Ryan family and Holycross Ballycahill it will be an equally big day as they honour a great man.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media