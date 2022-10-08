FBD Insurance CSHC: Big day looms with Dan Breen Cup semi-finals

A great afternoon of hurling is on the cards on Sunday afternoon next in FBD Semple Stadium as the cream of the county play out the last four to see who will make it to the County Final.



However the cards fall, a unique decider will be on the Clár for the FBD Insurance county senior hurling title and the semi-finals on Sunday next are sure to attract a fine attendance as the interest levels peak.



It has been a very dramatic championship so far. Before commencement, you would have received great odds at none of Thurles Sarsfields, Borrisileigh, Loughmore Castleiney, Clonoulty Rossmore or Éire Óg Nenagh even getting to the last four. But, here we are with two from the north and two from the mid battling it out. Will we have an all mid final? How about an all north final? Or will we get a mix? And if so, what will it be?



All of these questions will be answered on Sunday and it is quite clear that it is very much all to play for. In fact, it’s fair to say that this has been the most open senior hurling championships in Tipperary for year - it hasn’t exactly set pulses racing but certainly there have been a few turn-up for the books and that makes for great interest.



Upperchurch Drombane have been the surprise team of the championship and have been chasing honours on both fronts. But, those who have watched this team develop would confess to not being too surprised by their progress. They have key men in all sectors from Gavin Ryan at centre back, Colm Ryan at centre forward, Niall Grant and Aaron Ryan at midfield, and Matt Ryan at full back. And they showed in the quarter final against a fancied JK Brackens that they know what it takes to get there. Things did not look good for them at stages of that local derby, but they stayed calm, cool and collected the points mainly through the sharp shooting of Paudie Greene to see them through to Sunday’s semi-final where the opposition turned out to be Kilruane MacDonagh - a club which has not dined at this stage for many years.

Paul Shanahan and Jack Butler are vital to the Upperchurch Drombane attack and will cause problems for any defence while Ger Grant and Keith Ryan have also been very prominent throughout the season.



MacDonagh’s would love to have Craig Morgan in their side for these big games, but while they may lament his absence through injury, they do boast a side which has experience aplenty to go with plenty of fresh blood. Niall O’Meara, Jack Peters and Cian Darcy have seen plenty of big days, while Jerome Cahill, Willie Cleary, Kian O’Kelly and Sean McAdams are key men. Even selector Brian O’Meara made an appearance in the quarter final and got the all-important goal against Toomevara, while veteran Seamus Hennessy notched two points as well when he came on.



The side to win this game will be that which manages to bring their own game to the gunfight. If Upperchurch Drombane can get their game going, they will be very hard to stop. But, if Kilruane MacDonagh can stop them, they have a superb chance of making it to the final.



This game is wide open and represents a massive opportunity for both clubs.



Kiladanagan have been tipped from a distance back to win the county title they relinquished last year. Champions in 2020, they have not really sparked yet but they are still in the semi-final. If they hit form, they will win the county final, but they are finding it very hard to discover that form for a sustained period.



Drom-Inch, on the other hand, are perhaps the most forceful side left in the championship. They have impressed en-route to this stage, but still need to up the ante again if they are to progress. Yes they lack experience of this stage in comparison to Kiladanagan who have been here regularly over the last few seasons, but they still have the likes of Seamus Callanan, Johnny Ryan, David Collins and David Butler in their ranks - men who have known big days for the club.



The Drom-Inch half back line has been very impressive and the Campion brothers, Stevie Nolan, Fintan Purcell and Emmet Moloney will be very hard for the Kiladangan attack to break down - remember that attack contains household names such as Joe Gallagher, Sean Hayes, Billy Seymour, Paul Flynn and Willie Connors. But, they have not sparked and the Drom-Inch defence will be hoping that Sunday will not be the day they catch fire.



Perhaps the midfield battle will be the key to victory in this game. Tadhg Gallagher and Tom O’Meara will have a battle royale with the in-form John Campion and Robbie Long and the outcome could result in effective ball being delivered to the sharpshooters further upfield - the men to do the damage.



Like Drom-Inch, Kiladangan’s defence is solid with county men Alan Flynn and James Quigley marshalling the centre while David Sweeney, Declan McGrath, Darren Moran and John O’Meara keep watch in front of Tipp keeper Barry Hogan.

Kiladangan might be favourites, but Drom-Inch really fancy their chances. And, with very good reason.