Native son of St Patrick’s Well and Marlfield is honoured in Clonmel

From left, Con Conway, Fr Bill Carey, Hubert Burke and PJ Long at the presentation to Fr Carey at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel
The St Patrick’s Well Society in Clonmel honoured one of its own recently when a presentation was made to Fr Bill Carey, who recently retired as Parish Priest of Kilsheelan/Kilcash.
Hubert Burke welcomed everyone present at the Talbot Hotel to the gathering of the committee of St Patrick’s Well Society, and in particular Fr Carey, who was born just a stone’s throw away from St Patrick’s Well.
Mr Burke presented Fr Carey with a painting of St Patrick’s Well from the committee as a small appreciation of his lifetime service to the unique place of prayer and memories that is the Well.
The painting was completed by Helen Ryan, from Golden, a member of the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG).
Fr Carey thanked the committee and its members for their good wishes and kindness and spoke about the history of St Patrick’s Well.
He also referred to the story of St Patrick, as told by Bishop Joseph Duffy, who retired as Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher in 2010.
The former Bishop Duffy wrote the book Patrick in His Own Words 50 years ago, and which has been reprinted many times since.
The event concluded with some light refreshments.
