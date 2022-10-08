'Cars are spinning after leaving roundabout,' road safety concerns after BMW wrote off

Cllr Andy Moloney renews calls to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for road surface improvements at Knockagh, Cahir and particular emphasis on the roundabout on the Clonmel side.

This follows weekly repairs to the safety barriers where cars are spinning after leaving the roundabout.

Cllr Moloney has been to Dublin previously during his time as Chairman to get a commitment to have the non skid surface replaced and although degreasing did take place it is still not enough.

"We need to have more focus on the roundabout and has asked for a breakdown on the amount of times the barriers have been replaced following another crash this week which saw a BMW wrote off."

The councillor noted that funding has been secured for patching in a few areas along this stretch and is very welcome, but we either need more signage on approach to the roundabout where traffic is coming off a 100km stretch and cannot adjust quickly enough or the surface need more regular degreasing.

The matter will be discussed on the agenda for this year's meeting with TII in Dublin later in the month as part of the annual discussions with the district Chairs but action is needed now and not next year due to the frequency of accidents.