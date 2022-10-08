Roscrea news: Homeland 22 was launched on Culture Night

Homeland 22 is launched

Homeland 2022 was launched in the Black Mills, Roscrea on Culture Night.

Going into its ninth year, the theme this year is ‘Through Light and Shade’ and the event was officially launched by the award-winning script writer and illustrator Lindsay J Sedgwick.



Lyndsey also chaired a discussion with participating artists Sarah Edmondson and Niamh McGuinne. Local singer and songwriter Jack Keeshan played at the opening.



Now a national benchmark event, Homeland is devoted exclusively to video art and provides a platform for the creation and diffusion of the genre in Ireland. The exhibition provides an opportunity for established and emerging artists to show their work in Ireland before going to Barcelona for the LOOP festival of video.

Damer House Homeland exhibition

Roscrea's Damer House Gallery is hosting the 2022 edition of the Homeland series titled 'Through Light and Shade' in the Black Mills complex in Roscrea until Sunday October 8 and opens from 12 to 5pm Wednesday to Sundays.



The installations in the exhibition are by national and international video and film artists and feature the work of Irish artists Stephen Gunning, Niamh McGuinne, Mark Kent, Thais Muniz and Damer House Gallery founder Therry Rudin and Patricia Hurl and Barcelona artists Claudio Correea, Elisabet Mabres, Francesca Llopis and Ramon Vilegas.

Monster Auction

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday 5th Nov. at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.

The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community.

Further details later and also on Facebook and other social media outlets.



Roscrea Trail Blazers

On Thursday night last Roscrea Trail Blazers were back at The Scohaboy Loop near Cloughjordan.

Another well attended walk with the weather perfect for walking with no wind or rain to hamper the group.



As the nights have started to close in it’s back to using the head and hand torches.

Well done to everyone that made the effort.



This Thursday October 6th the group are keeping it local with a walk on The Killavilla Loop. An easy flat walk on quiet country roads. 6 km easy, looped walk, and well suited for all levels., Time: Two hours. Meeting at the Killavilla old School carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch.



The next Greenway walk will be the next section of The Barrow Way on Sunday November 6th, a 23k flat walk from McCartneys Lock Bridge to Athy.



If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest or join their WhatsApp group “Roscrea Trail Blazers”. You will be made very welcome.





Snow White and the 6 Dwarfs

Roscrea Musical Society are thrilled to announce that we will be staging the wonderfully witty pantomime ‘Snow White and the 6 Dwarfs’ a magical journey that will have you laughing and giggling the whole way through on Thursday December 1st - Saturday December 3rd 2022.



This hilarious show is written by the ever so talented and witty Peter Kennedy and will be directed by our very own maestro Colin Williams.



Audition details are Saturday October 8th, Roscrea Youth Centre - Registration 1.30pm and 9-14 yr old 2pm-5pm and TY's, 5th Years and adults at 5pm. (No 3rd or 6th year exam students).



We look forward to welcoming back new and old faces to what we guarantee will be a barrel of laughs.

Roscrea Bridge Club

The club resumes on Tuesday October 11th at 7.15 pm in Racket Hall Hotel. Lessons available for anyone interested in playing bridge, which is sociable and can be enjoyed by young and old and crosses all barriers. Contact (085) 8021111, (087) 2714331 or (086) 836356 for more info.



Roscrea Library

Yoga Classes: As part of the Healthy Ireland at Your Library programme, Roscrea Library is holding Yoga Classes for adults in October. Classes are on Thursdays at 2pm and commence on Thursday October 6th. Classes are free but booking is essential.

Summer Stars: Congrats to all our reader who took part in the Summer Stars Reading Challenge this Summer. Certificates and medals can now be collected from the Library.



Opening Hours: The current opening hours are Tuesday & Thursday 10am to 1pm & 2pm to 5.30pm, Wednesdays 12.30pm to 5pm & 6pm to 8pm. Online services are available at www.tipperarylibraries.ie.



For information on any of these events or to book in for their Yoga Classes, visit them on the Birr Road, call them on (0505) 22032, email roscrealibrary@tipperary coco.ie. Visit their website at www.tipperarylibraries.ie



Badminton Club

Training will continue every Monday in the Community Hall in Shinrone from 7:30pm. New members are most welcome to come along. If you just wish to try out the sport, racquets can be provided. Ring Danny at (087) 9482127, or Pauline at (085) 7080515, or Bernard at (083) 3459496.



St. Vincent De Paul

The Roscrea Conference of the Society of the St Vincent De Paul helpline number is (087) 444 1835. Those who need assistance should contact the above number and all calls will be treated in confidence.



Country Market

Roscrea Country Market opens on Fridays from 10am to 12.30pm in the Muintir Na Tire Hall, Roscrea with a supply of cakes, tarts, scones, pavlovas, jams, eggs, brown bread. The market now has crafts as well.



Roscrea Community

Choir resumes rehearsals on Monday, October 10, in the Methodist church Hall at 7:45pm. Rehearsals will be on alternate Mondays. Practices will be from 7:45 to 9pm.There will be a term fee (to be determined) for Choir members. Jim Maley will be our Musical director. Please contact Lucy at (087) 9381858 if interested.