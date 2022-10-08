Croke Park visit for St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh students

By Caoimhe Delaney

At 7.30 am last Thursday, the TY students at St Joseph's College travelled to Croke Park for an action-packed day.

We first watched a movie about All Ireland Day.

This was followed by a tour of the stadium, including a tour of one of the dressing rooms where the County jerseys, as well as those of London and New York, were on display.

The mini warm-up area in the dressing room had inspirational quotes on the wall, including, "Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going".

The skyline tour allowed us some incredible views of the city and of Mountjoy Prison.

Finally, we enjoyed a walking tour of Trinity College and some shopping before heading back to the bus at 6.00, where we had a sing-song all the way home.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.