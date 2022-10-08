Templemore's Harvest Festival gives thanks for all creatures great and small

Sean, Scott, Brooklyn, Sarah, Ada, Mary and Amy D’Estelle-Roe with their pet rabbits, Bella and Star, and dog Lily, with Canon Hayes at Sunday’s Thanksgiving
Sunday afternoon last saw thanksgiving services take place in both St Mary’s and the Sacred Heart.
The long-standing harvest thanksgiving took place at St. Mary’s while a Liturgy for the Celebration of Creation was held in Sacred Heart.
Blessing of pets took place followed by prayers and blessings of tokens of the harvest.
The Scripture readings and prayers reflected on the wonder of creation and our duty to care for and respect all of earth’s resources
