Gortnahoe/Glengoole reach County Tipperary Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship final

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 3-18 St Mary's Clonmel 0-22

A more clinical Gortnahoe/Glengoole advanced to the FBD Insurance County Intermediate Hurling Championship final when they had five points to spare over St Mary's in this afternoon's semi-final at Leahy Park, Cashel.

St Mary's had the edge when these sides met in the County Intermediate Championship final on the same weekend five years ago. However, on this occasion the tables were turned by the mid team, whose three goals were crucial to their success and who made the most of the opportunities that came their way to qualify for a final meeting with Roscrea.

The sides were level five times in the opening half but the Clonmel team were always chasing the game from the 29th minute, when man of the match Keane Hayes set up the unmarked Darragh Maher to fire home Gotnahoe/Glengoole's second goal.

Cathal Deely replied with a fine point for St. Mary's, which left his team trailing by two at the interval (2-5 to 0-9). The half-time score would have been different had St Mary's converted some of their eight wides into scores and they were to shoot three more on the turnover, as they suffered defeat at the semi-final stage of the second tier of the county hurling championship for the second year running.

By contrast, Gortnahoe/Glengoole, as well as scoring three goals, had just four wides over the hour.

The mid team could have had another goal two minutes into the new half, only for Darragh Maher's shot to strike the underside of the crossbar before being cleared.

Boosted by that major let-off, St Mary's replied with a Sean Kennedy point and the teams traded scores for the remainder of the third quarter. Points from Gortnahoe/Glengoole's Karl Collins, Gearoid Fahey, Ronan Teehan, Brian Maher, Teehan again and a Keane Hayes free, which were answered by white flags from Cathal Deely, two Sean Kennedy frees and Ross Peters left three between them, 2-11 to 0-14, after 44 minutes.

However, Gortnahoe/Glengoole made a decisive break for the finish line with 13 minutes remaining. Jack Moore, Ronan Teehan and Keane Hayes were involved in one of the best moves of the match that ended with Teehan shooting low to the net to push his team six points clear.

To St. Mary's credit, they refused to give up the ghost, even with the odds stacked heavily against them.

Points from Tadhg Condon and Sam Ryan (0-2) maintained their interest in the game, although points from Keane Hayes, Darragh Maher, Kevin Slattery and Hayes again preserved Gortnahoe/Glengoole's relatively comfortable advantage.

Two points from St. Mary's Sean Kennedy, the first from a free, meant there were just four points between them with three minutes remaining. However scores from Darragh Maher and a Keane Hayes free soon reasserted Gortnahoe/Glengoole's dominance.

The Clonmel team had to wait until the last minute of normal time for their first attempt at goal, when Gortnahoe/Glengoole 'keeper Timmy Dunne produced a fine save from Ross Peters' drive. Without a real goal threat, St Mary's were never likely to succeed.

Mary's had late points from Seamus Kennedy and a Sean Kennedy free. Fittingly, Keane Hayes had the final say on the scoreboard in the second minute of additional time. He was the orchestrator-in-chief of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole attack, a sector in which Darragh Maher, Ronan Teehan and Kevin Slattery also made hay.

Karl Collins, Brian Maher and Karl Campion also made important contributions to the victory.

Gortnahoe/Glengoole signalled their intent as early as the opening minute when St Mary's goalie Enda Dunply produced a great save from Keane Hayes' goal-bound effort. Hayes gave his side the lead from the resulting '65, with Sean Kennedy steering a free between the posts for the equaliser.

St. Mary's went ahead when Peter McGarry skilfully directed a sideline ball over the bar, with Keane Hayes bringing the teams level from play. Adrian Maher's quick hands then set up Kevin Slattery to shoot the opening goal in the 12th minute and put the mid side four points ahead.

St Mary's produced an impressive riposte to that setback. Five points without reply, which came from Peter McGarry, two Sean Kennedy frees, Tadhg Condon and Seamus Kennedy restored their slender lead by the 20th minute (0-7 to 1-3).

Keane Hayes equalised from a '65 and the scores were still tied before Darragh Maher scored the second goal as the first half drew to a close. After that, Gortnahoe/Glengoole always shaped as the likely winners.

St Mary's will be frustrated by another defeat at the penultimate stage of the championship, although their progression to the latter stages should give them a platform on which to continue building.

Seamus Kennedy was imperious at the heart of their defence, especially in the first half. Tadhg Condon, James Morris, Sam Ryan, Ross Peters, Sean Kennedy and Cathal Deely also played their part in a spirited team performance but one which, unfortunately for them, was bettered by Gortnahoe/Glengoole on the day.



St Mary's: Enda Dunphy, Joe Gunne, Jamie Peters, Matt Barlow, Tadhg Condon (0-2), Seamus Kennedy (captain 0-2), Sam Ryan (0-2), Jason Lonergan, James Morris, Gavin Ryan, Sean Kennedy (0-10, 8 frees), Ross Peters (0-1), Josh Ryan, Peter McGarry (0-2, 1 sideline), Cathal Deely (0-2).

Substitutes: Ruairi Leahy (0-1) for Josh Ryan (35 minutes), Richie Gunne for Matt Barlow (42 minutes), Dean Cagney for Gavin Ryan (48 minutes).

Gortnahoe/Glengoole: Timmy Dunne, Enda McCarthy, Karl Campion, Philly Purcell, Martin Barnaville, Davy Nolan (joint captain), Brian Maher (0-2), Karl Collins (0-1), Jack Moore, Adrian Maher, Ronan Teehan (joint captain 1-1), Gearoid Fahey (0-1), Kevin Slattery (1-1), Keane Hayes (0-10, 5 frees, 2 '65s), Darragh Maher (1-2).

Substitutes: Liam Hayes for Adrian Maher (51 minutes), Adam Butler for Karl Collins (54 minutes), Colm Scott for Kevin Slattery (58 minutes), Tommy Duggan for Enda McCarthy (60 minutes).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams).