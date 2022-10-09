Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 9

Mary Ryan

London and formerly Brittas and Highfield Court, Cabra Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a long illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Judes Nursing Home, Sutton, London. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary, brother Joseph. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Betty, Alice and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 12th Oct. from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 13th Oct.at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only please.

John O'Meara

48 Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Peg, brothers Dessie and Pat, sisters-in-law Eithne and Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne-Marie, sons Ronan and Diarmaid and son-in-law Philip, brothers Frank and Brendan, sister Marian, sisters-in-law Joan, Frances, Margaret, Bernadette, Kathleen and Mary, brothers-in-law Harry and Donal, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Private removal to Shannon Crematorium on Monday morning.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Hospice Care.

Dermot Mullane

7 Derg Marine Village, Ballina, Tipperary / Dublin

Dermot Mullane (7 Derg Marine Village, Ballina, Co. Tipperary) on Friday October 7th peacefully at home. (Formerly of Irish Times and RTE). Dearly beloved husband of Kay (McGuinness) and loving father of Eric. Sadly missed by his sisters Deirdre (Lynch) and Sheenagh (Blundeon), daughter in law Orla, adoring grandchildren Alexander, Hugo and Christina, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Arriving at the Church of Our Lady & St. Lua, Ballina, Co. Tipperary on Monday October 10th at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Tuesday October 11th.

Private cremation later. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

Webcam at church: www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina