The popular Duhill tractor run will be held on Sunday October 23

The Duhill tractor run will be held on Sunday October 23.
The event is being held to raise funds for Duhill community hall.
Tractors, vintage, motorbikes and Honda 50's are all welcome.€20 per vehicle
