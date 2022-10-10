Search

10 Oct 2022

Thurles man recognised as School Bus Driver of the Year at annual GEM awards

Thurles man recognised as School Bus Driver of the Year at annual GEM awards

Miriam Flynn, Chief School Officer with PTSB Driver of the Year Jim Ryan,.

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

10 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Jim Ryan from Thurles was named School Bus Driver of the Year in Ballina for the Western Region.

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, has celebrated its employees’ achievements in 2022 at the regional annual GEM (‘Go the Extra Mile’) Awards, which recognise excellent customer service, community impact, performance and forward-thinking, where Ryan was celebrated for his brilliant work in the community.

Part of Bus Éireann’s Tipperary team Ryan was celcbrated along with Eoin Quillinan, who was named Craftworker of the Year in Thurles.

PICTURE: Craftworker of the Year Eoin Quillinan.

‘’I am immensely proud of our team of committed and dedicated employees in the Western Region who ‘go the extra mile’ for our customers every day,” said Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager, West. “I would especially like to recognise Eoin Quillinan who has been awarded specifically for his demonstration of Bus Éireann’s core values. We recognise his ongoing commitment to colleagues and customers alike.

“The GEM Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of Bus Éireann employees for our passengers, our services and for their colleagues. I want to congratulate all of those who have won and who have been nominated for GEM Awards in 2022.’’ 

According to a recent KPMG report, Bus Éireann employs 100 people who live in County Tipperary and transports 5,730 primary and post-primary students on school transport in Tipperary each school day.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media