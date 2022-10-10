Search

10 Oct 2022

Grangemockler/Ballyneale turn the screw in second half to reach Tipperary Junior A hurling final

Strong third quarter seals the deal for south team

Mikie Lyons Grangemockler Ballyneale

Mikie Lyons, Grangemockler/Ballyneale, is tackled by Thurles Sarsfields' Thomas Skehan during Saturday's semi-final in Fethard. Picture: Michael Boland

Noel Byrne

10 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Grangemockler/Ballyneale 1-21 Thurles Sarsfields 0-18

A strong third quarter sent Grangemockler/Ballyneale on their way to an FBD Insurance County Junior A Hurling Championship final meeting with Upperchurch/Drombane, when they beat Thurles Sarsfields in Fethard on Saturday.
The scores were level seven times in the first half but Grangemockler/Ballyneale pulled clear on the turnover.
The game started at a standard pace, with Thomas Grinsell for Grangemockler/Ballyneale opening the scoring from play in the first minute.  By the third minute Aiden Doyle for Sarsfields  pointed from the middle of the field, followed by an exchange of frees scored by Grangemockler’s Darragh Shelly  and Robbie Stapleton for Sarsfields.
Within a minute Robbie Stapleton scored a  great point from play. On the next Grangemockler  attack Leon Kennedy found Darragh Shelley with an accurate pass that  made it easy for Sean O’ Meara to shoot past Kevin Bracken in goal.
Sarsfields’ Robbie Stapleton replied with a point and when Darragh Shelley, from a free, and Thomas Skehan from play scored points the score at the end of the first quarter stood at Grangemockler/Ballyneale 1-3 Thurles Sarsfields 0-5.
We then had two more points from frees, Robbie Stapleton from 20 metres and Darragh Shelley from 70 metres.
This was followed by another exchange of points from play from Sarsfields’ Matthew Kelly and Grangemockler’s John Lyons, who was starting to come more into the game.
In the 26th minute Rory Purcell for Sarsfields added a point from play that was immediately cancelled out by John Lyons. A minute later Matthew Kelly brought the sides level for the sixth time.

Sarsfields then edged ahead with a fantastic point from near the corner flag by John Paul Dwan. Darragh Shelley converted a free for Grangemockler and with the final puck of the half Mikie Lyons scored a point, having received a great pass from John Lyons, leaving the half-time score Grangemockler/Ballyneale 1-8 Thurles Sarsfields 0-10.
Grangemockler also led in terms of wides, having shot seven to Sarsfields’ three.
Mikie Lyons was first to score in the second half with a point. Sarsfields replied immediately through Robbie Stapleton and then Darragh Shelley added two points for Grangemockler,  one from a free from 40 metres on the sideline, and when Mikie Lyons added another from play the south team  were four points ahead.
One of Sarsfields’ top players on the day, Aidan Doyle, struck a great point to bring the deficit  back to a goal. Sean O’Meara and Aidan Stakelum then swapped points.
Robbie Stapleton converted a Sarsfields free before Grangemockler goalie  David Power made a great save from Aidan Doyle.
Mark O’Meara, who was quiet up to then came roaring into the game, scoring a great point.
With the trio of John Lyons, Mark O’Meara  and  Mikie Lyons combining very well, the game started to turn in favour of Grangemocler/Ballyneale.  
Sarsfieds’ Robbie Stapleton had a point from a free before the end of the third quarter, leaving the score Grangemockler/ Ballyneale 1-14 Sarsfields 0-15.
Grangemockler had a Mikie Lyons goal disallowed but  just got into their stride with two great points from play within a minute by Mark O’Meara.
Sarsfields were coming under increasing pressure but John Paul Dwan scored a point from a pass from Aidan Doyle, with a free scored by Robbie Stapleton.
However Grangemockler/Ballyneale finished strongly, and had a point from Darragh Shelley’s free and a great run and finish by John Lyons, who seemed to be everywhere.
Robbie Stapleton replied with  a point from play, only to see Darragh Shelley point a free for Grangemockler, for whom John Lyons scored two points from play in the closing moments.
Grangemockler/ Ballyneale had excellent displays from Michael Meaney, Darragh Shelley, John Lyons, Mikie Lyons, Sean O’Meara and Mark O’Meara.
For a gallant Thurles Sarsfields, Kevin Dunne, Thomas Skehan, Aidan Doyle and Robbie Stapleton played their hearts out.
Grangemockler/Ballyneale: David Power, James Daly, Michael Meaney, Darragh Lambe, Sean Daly, Enda Fogarty, Leon Kennedy, Darragh Shelley 0-8 (7 frees), Conor Hahessy, Ben Comerford, John Lyons 0-5, Mark O’Meara 0-3, Sean O’Meara 1-1, Thomas Grinsell 0-1, Mikie Lyons 0-3.
Subs used: Michael Meagher, Jamie Walsh, Luke McGuire.
Thurles Sarsfields: Kevin Bracken, Caley Maher, Aidan Ryan, Jack O’ Mara, Ciaran Woodlock, Kevin Dunne, Michael O’Dwyer, Thomas Skehan 0-1, Aidan Doyle 0-2, Mark Lanigan, Rory Purcell 0-1, John Paul Dwan 0-2, Matthew Kelly 0-2, Aidan Stakelum 0-1, Robbie Stapleton 0-9 (5 frees).
Sub used: Odhráin Donaghy.
Referee: David Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs). 

