Tipperary GAA rexults from the weekend

FBD Insurance - Senior Hurling Relegation, Venue: Holycross, (Final), Templederry Kenyons 2-21 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 0-19
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling - Relegation, Venue: Templetuohy, (Final), Carrick Swan 1-18 Kildangan 0-17
McGrath Oil Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 1, Venue: New Inn, (Shield Semifinal), Rockwell/Rosegreen 2-14 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-7
McGrath Oil Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2, Venue: Lattin, (Shield Semifinal), Lattin-Cullen 6-20 Emly 2-8
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship , Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Semi Final), Kildangan 1-21 Drom-Inch 1-17
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Quarter Final), Skeheenarinky 0-8 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-5
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, (Quarter Final), Moneygall 0-16 Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-9
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Templetuohy, (Quarter Final), Lorrha-Dorrha 1-13 Clerihan 0-3
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappawhite, (Quarter Final), Portroe 2-13 Cahir 1-9
FBD County Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Holycross, (Quarter Final), Thurles Sarsfields 3-17 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-7
North Tipp Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Semi Final), Toomevara 0-17 Silvermines 0-6
North Tipp Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Roscrea, (Semi Final), Roscrea 2-14 Ballinahinch 1-10
