Kilsheelan lose out to Moneygall who progress to intermediate hurling semi-final

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final

Moneygall 0-16

Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-9

By Liam Hogan

A good beginning is half the work and Moneygall’s first half performance was the perfect beginning and enough to deny Kilsheelan who fought back in the second half but not enough to prevent the North men gaining entry into the semi-finals.

This was a repeat of the semi-final meeting between the teams last year, which Kilsheelan won. Ironically, the weather was horrible in 2021 and last Sunday was similar and perhaps even worse as Moneygall wasted no time in setting the pace and they had eight points on the scoreboard before Kilsheelan scored.

Playing in very heavy rain Moneygall started in whirlwind fashion and had eight points on the scoreboard before Kilsheelan registered their first score. The supply lines towards the Kilsheelan goal was plenty as Bob Kenny, Brendan Toohey, Paddy Fogarty and Conor Ryan did a lot of the hard work as Paddy Fogarty led the way up front scoring six points including four from frees with Sean Kenneally scoring the remainder from play.

Kilsheelan had their moments. Both Eoin Kehoe and Daire Brennan were defiant in defence while Mark Kehoe tried to was part up front but his solo runs came to nought with one particular run expertly cut off by Jack Kirwan. Adam Hogan produced a number of clearances as well. However, Kilsheelan did manage to break the cover when Bill Maher emerged from a bunch in the middle of the field with a solo run which allowed him link with Martin Gibbs who in turn found and unmarked Barry Kehoe inside the cover and the full forward gave Ciaran Quinlan no chance.

A quick turn around saw Moneygall’s attack again with Sean Kenneally scoring a great point and in the 23rd minute Conor Ryan increased the lead before Joe Fogarty added a free to make it Moneygall 0-11 Kilsheelan 1-0 at half time.

Helped by the strong breeze Kilsheelan went for broke in the second half and had two pointed frees on the board by the 32nd minute with Martin Gibbs on target. A foul on Sean Kenneally led to Joe Fogarty increasing his tally from placed balls five minutes later. Mark Kehoe replied from play but Joe Fogarty sent over another free after Ger Kirwan was fouled in possession with Martin Gibbs obliging from a free to leave six points separating the teams 0-13 to 1-4.

However, Sean Keneally made it double scores but reaching the 47th minute two Martin Gibbs frees had the margin down to five before another Joe Fogarty free had Moneygall’s lead back to six after fifty two.

However, Kilsheelan were growing in stature and when Cathal Kelly closed in on the Moneygall goal it was full back Cathal Kennedy who denied him at the expense of a sixty five which Gibbs converted.

The Moneygall defence were coming in for more sustained pressure but Cathal Kennedy, Cathal Greene and Rody Teehan held firm while goalkeeper Ciaran Quinlan pulled of a great save when he denied Barry Kehoe at the expense of a sixty five which Gibbs converted once more, leaving four points separating the teams 0-15 to 1-8 and four minutes remaining.

There was more as a more determined Kilsheelan team came one more time but Quinlan came off his line to smother a shot from Mark Kehoe. Seconds later Martin Gibbs added to repertoire with a brilliant point from a sideline cut to leave three points separated the teams as play passed the hour mark.

Another four minutes were added and try as they might Kilsheelan were not able to break down the Moneygall defence and the North men held out for a place in the last four.

Moneygall: Ciaran Quinlan; Cathal Greene, Cathal Kennedy, Liam Carroll; Jack Kirwan, Adam Hogan, Roddy Teehan; Conor Ryan 0-1, Paddy Fogarty; Bob Kenny, Brendan Toohey, Joe Fogarty 0-12 (0-10f); Sean Kenneally 0-4, Phil Fanning, Aodhan Ryan.

Subs: Ger Kirwan for Kenny (19-23 blood); Ger Kirwan for Fanning (h/t); James Carroll for Jack Kirwan (49 inj).

Kilsheelan-Kilcash: Tadgh Lonergan; Kevin Guiry, Daire Brennan, Jason Madigan; Mark Stokes, Lee Ryan, Billy O’Connor; Sean Ryan, Bill Maher; Sean Martin, Mark Kehoe 0-1, Martin Gibbs 0-8 (0-5f, 0-2’65, 0-1 s-cut); Aidan Keane, Barry Kehoe 1-0, Michael Freaney.

Subs: Cathal Kelly for S Ryan (28); Emmett Butler for Freaney (h/t); James Roche for Keane (49).

Referee: John O’Grady.