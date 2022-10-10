Search

10 Oct 2022

NBC TV film crew records throughout Tipperary

 Millions of people across the United States to tune in to Tipperary and Ireland 

Le Boat captain Brian Kirwin (front); with NBC presenter Lauren Scala (left); and Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland, during filming for NBC in Terryglass; also pictured are producer Philip Tripoli (second r

Le Boat captain Brian Kirwin (front); with NBC presenter Lauren Scala (left); and Ruth Moran, Tourism Ireland, during filming for NBC in Terryglass; also pictured are producer Philip Tripoli (second r

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A crew from the NBC TV network in the United States has been visiting Co Tipperary and Ireland – filming here for four separate TV shows which will be seen by millions of people, or potential American holidaymakers for Ireland, later this year and during 2023.

Tourism Ireland invited the NBC crew to come and film here for the Today show (news and talk morning show), 1st Look (weekly travel and lifestyle show which reaches around 1.2 million viewers), Open House (architecture, design and real estate show which reaches over 1.5 million viewers) and NBCLX (a local news network). Their busy schedule was designed by Fáilte Ireland.

The crew captured lots of great footage here – including a cruiser on the River Shannon at Terryglass. They also filmed at the Rock of Cashel and the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite a crew from the NBC network to come and film in Co Tipperary for four different TV shows. The shows will be seen by millions of people across the United States, shining a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do here and encouraging American holidaymakers to put this part of Ireland on their vacation ‘wish-list’ for 2023.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media