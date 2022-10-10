NBC TV film crew records throughout Tipperary

A crew from the NBC TV network in the United States has been visiting Co Tipperary and Ireland – filming here for four separate TV shows which will be seen by millions of people, or potential American holidaymakers for Ireland, later this year and during 2023.

Tourism Ireland invited the NBC crew to come and film here for the Today show (news and talk morning show), 1st Look (weekly travel and lifestyle show which reaches around 1.2 million viewers), Open House (architecture, design and real estate show which reaches over 1.5 million viewers) and NBCLX (a local news network). Their busy schedule was designed by Fáilte Ireland.

The crew captured lots of great footage here – including a cruiser on the River Shannon at Terryglass. They also filmed at the Rock of Cashel and the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite a crew from the NBC network to come and film in Co Tipperary for four different TV shows. The shows will be seen by millions of people across the United States, shining a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do here and encouraging American holidaymakers to put this part of Ireland on their vacation ‘wish-list’ for 2023.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy.”