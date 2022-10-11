Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 11

Marion Stokes (née Green)

Monemore, Monard, Tipperary

Stokes, (nee Green) Monemore, Monard, Co. Tipperary. October 8th 2022, Marion. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Thomas, son Vincent, daughter Marion, Stepsons Thomas & Christopher, grandchildren, brothers Thomas & Joe, sister Katherine, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Tuesday, October 11th 2022, from 6pm to 7:30pm. Mass for Marion will take place in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead on Wednesday, October 12th 2022, at 11:30 and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

Gerard (Gerry) SPAIN

Drumnasilla, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Peacefully, on 10th October 2022, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosemary, son of the late James and Martha and dear father of Gerard, Martin and Mary. Deeply missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Jenny and Rachel, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren James and Luke Spain and Aoibh, Michael and Sinéad O’Neill, brother Michael, sisters Tess and Phil, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Removal for his family from Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Monday evening at 5.30pm. Reposing at his home (Eircode A91 AX82) for public visitation from 8.30pm on Monday and from 12 noon on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre, donations box and envelopes at the family home and Church or by following this link:

https://www.thebirches.ie/volunteering-fundraising.html

House private on Wednesday morning, please

JOHN HOGAN

Late of Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary

Hackney, London & formerly of Ballycarrido, Newtown, Nenagh, on 14th September 2022, peacefully, at Whipps Cross University Hospital, London. Predeceased by his beloved parents Frankie & Mary, granddaughter Aoife and sister Margaret (Carr). Will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 58 years Maureen and children Frank, Sharon, Sean & Michael, daughters in law Susan, Shelly & Jody, grandchildren Becky, Jack, Ryan, Mollie, Frankie, James & Hope. Brothers Liam, Francis, Timmy, Donal and sister Nancy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

His requiem Mass takes place this Friday, 14th October, at 12 o'c at the Church of Our Lady of Grace & St Teresa of Avila, Chingford, London. Burial afterwards in Chingford Mount Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Dementia Ireland. http://www.dementia.ie/ To view the Mass, please go to the Church Our Lady of Grace & St Teresa of Avila, Chingford, London, facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OLGStTAParish

Martin Costelloe

Bank Street, Templemore, Tipperary

Predeceased by his dearly departed sister Lena.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and adored grandchildren. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, sons Martin John and Garry, daughter Jacqueline, daughters in law Simone and Rachael, son in law Joe, sisters, Margie, Mary and Patricia, brother-in-law, Paddy, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 4 pm to 6 pm. A private family Cremation to take place afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Tommy Cahalan

Lackafinna, Bullaun, Loughrea, Galway, H62 XF21 / Roscrea, Tipperary

Tommy Cahalan

Villa Aisling, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and formerly Lackafinna, Bullaun, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Who passed away peacefully on Friday 7th October 2022.

Predeceased by his loving parents Gertie and Tom Cahalan.

Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Bernard, Joseph and Francis, sisters Mary and Una, brothers-in-law Joe and Dave sisters-in-law Marcella and Alma, nieces, nephews, staff and residents of Aisling House, extended staff and residence of St. Annes and Villa Aisling, aunts and extended family.

Tommy will lie in repose in Aisling House, Roscrea (E53RH98) this Monday evening from 7pm.

Tommy will lie in repose on Tuesday evening in his brother Joe’s residence (H62 XF21) (Lackafinna, Bullaun) from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Tommy’s funeral cortege will arrive to St Patrick's Church, Bullaun for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Tommy’s family would like to express their sincere thanks to all their extended family, neighbours and friends for all their kindness and help.