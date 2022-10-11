SHOCKING: Here is what happened when Tipperary gardaí stop two drivers moments apart

Gardaí stopped two drivers in Roscrea within moments of each other, and here's what happened next
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped two drivers in Roscrea yesterday.
According to the gardaí on social media, they noticed a car being driven poorly and pulled the driver over.
They discovered the driver did not have a license and the car was not insured. So they seized the vehicle.
Within moments they stopped a second car with bald tyres and exposed ply.
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit say both drivers will be prosecuted.
