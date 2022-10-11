Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stop two cars within a short space of time

File photo
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit spotted a car being driven poorly in Roscrea on Monday.
It transpired the driver didn't hold a driving licence and in turn no insurance.
Vehicle seized.
A few moments after another car was stopped and found to have bald tyres with exposed ply.
Both drivers prosecuted accordingly.
