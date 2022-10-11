Local GAA pitch walking lights hours to change 'due to huge rise in electricity charges'

File photo
GOLDEN NOTES:
Please note folks the hours our lights will be on in our walking track have change from this weekend.
Lights will be on from 7pm to 8.30pm Monday to Friday only.
This is due to the huge rise in electricity charges.
We would kindly ask all persons using our track to please buy a lotto ticket weekly or join the county board draw to help with paying electricity bills for our walking track.
