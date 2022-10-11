Search

11 Oct 2022

North Tipp GAA: All north Tipp county final on the horizon

North Tipp GAA: All north Tipp county final on the horizon

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

North Junior ‘C’ Hurling Championship: The Semi Finals of the North Junior ‘C’ Hurling Championship took place last Sunday with wins for both the home sides.

Toomevara had a 0-17 to 0-6 win over Silvermines whilst Roscrea got the better of Ballinahinch on a 2-14 to 1-10 scoreline.

The final between Toomevara and Roscrea will take place this coming Saturday 15th October at 3.30 pm in Templederry. Entry to the game is via ticket only and are available to purchase on the Tipperary GAA website.

Under 15 Hurling Finals: Both the North Under 15 ‘A’ and ‘B’ Hurling finals took place last week. On Tuesday 4th October, Silvermines had an exciting 2-12 to 1-14 win over a gallant Burgess side in the ‘B’ Final.

Then on Saturday 8th October, Toomevara had a 1-13 to 1-10 win over Kilruane MacDonaghs in the ‘A’ Final.  Congratulations to both Silvermines and Toomevara and commiserations to Burgess and Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Both Toomevara and Silvermines will be out in County Semi Final action this coming Sunday 16th October. Toomevara will face Arravale Rovers at 4.00 pm in Newport whilst earlier that morning at 11.00 am, Silvermines will face Clonoulty Rossmore in Borrisoleigh.  

Under 17: Well done to Clonakenny Moneygall who claimed the  County U17 ‘B’ Hurling title last Saturday after an impressive 2-14 to 1-10 win over Gortnahoe Glengoole in the County Final.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media