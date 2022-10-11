Search

11 Oct 2022

Very popular John O'Brien and his wife Peggy win over €10,000 in local lotto

Well done!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Most people will be aware that the Draw the Joker jackpot was won last week in Cahir by the very popular John O’Brien and his wife Peggy (pictured above).

John, who is honorary life president and Peggy, are great supporters of our draw and have attended the draw for many years up to the time Covid struck.

So it was great to see them back in the Shamrock Lounge last Sunday night after they received a phone call from draw Chairman John O’Connor telling them they had won the jackpot.

John and Peggy recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends and they were presented with their cheque for €10,800 at a packed Galtee Inn at the launch of the new draw last Sunday night.

The new jackpot started at €4,000. The draw took place in The Galtee Inn on Sunday night and the jackpot was not won.

Barry Condon won €100.00, Aaron Fahy & Joey Buckley won €50 each, Jack Ryan won €30 and Moss Ahearne won €20.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media