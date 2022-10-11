Capacity issues resolved on the Cloneen-Mullinahone-Ballingarry bus route

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has welcomed confirmation from Bus Éireann that additional capacity is being added to the Cloneen-Mullinahone-Ballingarry school bus route, which services the Presentations Secondary School in Ballingarry.

Through additional funding, which Deputy Cahill worked with Minister Norma Foley to source in Budget 2023, capacity on this route is to increase from 32 to 52 spaces.

Parents along the Cloneen – Mullinahone – Ballingarry bus route learned, just prior to the commencement of the school year, that there would not be enough spaces on the bus to match the demand for tickets in the locality. Since that time, Deputy Cahill has been working closely with local Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Minister Norma Foley, and her staff to see this issue resolved.

Speaking on this today, Deputy Cahill said: “In late August I was contacted by a considerable number of concerned parents along the Cloneen – Mullinahone – Ballingarry school bus route who had just found out that the demand for spaces on the route was far greater than what would be supplied, leaving many families without essential school transportation services. From these discussions with parents and from working with local Cllr Imelda Goldsboro closely on this issue, I was very much aware of the great concern locally among many affected families.

“I would like to sincerely thank Minister Norma Foley, her staff, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, and Bus Éireann staff for their efforts in ensuring that we resolved this issue.

“By securing this additional funding under Budget 2023, we were able to provide this additional capacity for local families, and I would like to thank the Fianna Fáil team in Government for delivering this funding, particularly Ministers Foley and McGrath.

“There still remain a number of outstanding school transport issues in pockets around the county, and I am continuing to work to see these hopefully resolved over the coming weeks”, Cahill concluded.