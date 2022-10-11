Gardaí investigate house fire in Tipperary Town

Gardaí are investigating a fire that damaged the roof of an unoccupied house in Tipperary Town last week.
The fire at the house at Murgasty, Tipperary was reported to gardaí and the emergency services at 9.10pm on Sunday, October 2.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said Tipperary Fire Service attended the blaze and brought it under control quickly.
He said gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fire and appealed to anyone who witnessed it to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.