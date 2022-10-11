Search

11 Oct 2022

Templederry Kenyons leave it late to send Éire Óg down in relegation final

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

11 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Templederry Kenyons 2-21

Éire Óg Annacarty 0-19

By Liam Hogan

Just promoted in 2022 Templederry’s fight to stay in the Dan Breen was complete when last Saturday they defeated Eire Og Annacarty in a high scoring FBD County Senior Hurling Relegation final at Holycross last Saturday afternoon.

It was only in the last three minutes of normal time and three and a half of added time that a gap began to appear as Matthew Hogan’s goal in the 59th minute put Templederry 2-18 to 0-18 in front and enough out of reach of the opposition.

Those goals were a comfort to the winners who up to then were always chasing the runners up who could arguably point to two decisive moments which could have changed the colour of the game……

Templederry were 0-4 to 0-2 in front after eight minutes before wind assisted Eire Og scored four unanswered points over the next six minutes. Then in the 17th minute Eire Og had a great chance to stamp their authority on the game when they won a penalty after full forward Dinny Crosse was hauled down in the large square.

However, the penalty by Darragh Mooney was well saved by Templederry goalkeeper Tim McCutcheon. A five point lead could have been major had the former Tipp custodian succeeded.

Templederry recovered to take a 0-9 to 0-8 lead when the busy Sean Ryan scored from almost an impossible angle but Seanie Ryan replied for Annacarty with an equally good score before Darragh Mooney landed a second ninety metre free to bring his tally to three just in time for the changeover. Half time Eire Og Annacarty 0-10 to Templederry 0-9.

The second half began with Annacarty receiving a setback when the highly influential Tom Fox was replaced after he went off injured with an arm injury. His powerful role at midfield was impressive up to then. Meantime, Odhran Murphy levelled at 0-10 each and Sean Ryan increased the Templederry the lead before Aidan Griffin posted a ninety five metre free to level.

Then in the 37th minute the game reached another critical juncture when Darragh Mooney denied Odhran Murphy with a brilliant save too.

However, play was called back for a close in free which Sean Ryan converted with Templederry leading 0-12 to 0-11.

However, Annacarty took charge again with three unanswered points, two from Donal O’Dwyer either side of another Aidan Griffin free.

Another excellent point by Sean Ryan had the margin at the minimum but in the 46th minute Eoin Bradshaw had Annacarty two clear points clear for the fifth time.

But one minute later the game turned again when Sean Ryan deceived the Annacarty defence when intercepting a well struck sideline ball and directing the ball past a wrong footed Darragh Mooney on the goal line.

It was Templederry’s turn to pull away as Sean Ryan and Gearoid Ryan added points to increase the lead to three. With the Templederry defence holding all the aces as Christy Coughlan, Tom Stapleton and Bryan Stapleton were very much to the fore.

However, Annacarty were far from spent and a point from the impressive Seanie Ryan left them two in arrears but Adrian Ryan’s arrival in the 39th minute was influential and his point in the 52nd minute followed by a Bryan Stapleton lengthy free had Templederry four in front, their biggest lead to date with seven minutes remaining.

That lead was reduced to three by Seanie Ryan in the 54th minute but Odhran Murphy had other ideas with his brilliant point from the touchline giving them a four point advantage for the second time. In response, Aidan Griffin cut the margin to three with a free from halfway.

In response Tim McCutcheon’s puckout was lengthy and his latest fell favourable for full forward Michael Hogan who found space and had little bother in directing a low ball past Mooney.

Further points by Adrian Ryan, Odhran Ryan and Adrian Ryan again had the lead stretched to nine but Conor O’Brien responded when his well-intended shot flew inches over the bar.

It was too little too late for Annacarty. Templederry were safe and were and will test the Dan Breen in 2023. With a better all round fifteen they deserved their win.

Templederry Kenyons: Tim McCutcheon; Liam McCutcheon, Christy Coughlan, Tadgh McLoughlin; Michael Hayes, Tom Stapleton, Bryan Stapleton 0-1 (0-1f); Michael Ryan (P) 0-1, Colm Murray; Gearoid Ryan 0-3, Eanna Murray, Padraig O’Leary; Odhran Murphy 0-5 (0-1 side cut), Matthew Hogan 1-0, Sean Ryan 1-8 (0-5f, 0-1’65).

Subs: Adrian Ryan 0-3 for O’Leary (39) Mike Ryan (Red) for E Murray (55).

Éire Óg Annacarty: Darragh Mooney 0-3 (0-2f); David Fox, Conor O’Brien 0-1, Mikey Bradshaw; Paul Downey, Brian Fox, Paul Devlin; Daniel Kelly, Tom Fox 0-1; Seanie Ryan 0-4, Paudie O’Dwyer 0-1, Paudie Bradshaw 0-1; Aidan Griffin 0-5 (0-5f), Dinny Crosse, Donal O’Dwyer 0-2.

Subs: Eoiny Bradshaw 0-1 for T Fox (32 inj); Kevin Fox for Crosse (45); Connie Bradshaw for P O’Dwyer (56).

Referee: Michael Kennedy, (Newcastle)

