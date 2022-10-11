Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing burglars who stole cash from Tipperary Town home

Burglars stole a sum of cash from a house in Tipperary Town last week.
The cash was taken from a house on the Bansha Road in Tipperary Town that was burgled between 2pm and 5pm on Thursday, October 6 while the occupants were out.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who saw suspicious vehicles or activity in the Bansha Road area of Tipperary last Thursday to contact the station at (062) 80670.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.