Search

12 Oct 2022

Tipperary TD welcomes decision to exempt solar panels from planning permission

Tipperary TD welcomes decision to exempt solar panels from planning permission

Tipperary TD welcomes decision to exempt solar panels from planning permission

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The requirement to obtain planning permission prior to installing solar panels on houses and certain non-domestic buildings no longer applies.

This follows revised planning introduced last week by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The move has been welcomed by Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry.

Following the decision, regardless of their location, homeowners will be permitted to install unlimited solar panels on their rooftops without any requirement for planning permission.

It is also now possible for industrial buildings, business premises, community and educational buildings, places of worship, health buildings, libraries, certain public utility sites and farms to install solar panels without applying for permission.

Some exceptions to the new law include developments near 43 Solar Safeguarding Zones to mitigate the potential impact of glint and glare near airports, aerodromes and other sites with helipads, such as hospitals.

Deputy Lowry welcomed the move and also the fact that the new law has taken immediate effect.

"This aims to bring Ireland into line with the EU’s Solar Rooftops Initiative by making the procedures for installing solar panels on rooftops easier and more attainable," he said.

Details released by the Department for Housing state that the new regulations will also support the Small-Scale Generation Support Scheme (SSG), which is expected to become available next year.

"This scheme is designed to enable farmers, businesses and others to maximise their participation in the energy transition," said the Thurles TD.

Under the revised regulations, there is no limit to the area of solar panels which can be installed on rooftops of homes anywhere across the country. In the small number of areas within which a rooftop limit remains, this limit has been increased from 50 sqm to 300 sqm and it is advisable to check the regulations in advance.

Free-standing solar panel installations for houses are also exempted from the requirement to obtain planning permission. This is subject to a 25 sqm area limit and conditions requiring a certain amount of private open space to be maintained for the use of occupants.

The exempted area for all other categories, except apartments, is increased to 75 square metres.  Wall-mounted solar installations of 75 sqm are exempted for both industry and agriculture.

However, all of the above is subject to general restrictions, including those regarding protected structures and architectural conservation areas.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media