Landslide win for Tipperary Premier League side Bansha Celtic in Munster Junior Cup

Bansha Celtic 9 – 1 Clerihan

Bansha Celtic showed the gulf between the Premier League and Division Two when they dismantled a brave Clerihan side at home on Sunday morning to move into the next round of the Munster Junior Cup.

The hosts took the lead almost straight from the kick-off when Eamon Quirke was on hand to finish from close range, and within two more minutes they added a second when Liam Murphy was on hand to capitalise on a defensive mistake from close range.

With this cushion, they were able to pick apart a shell-shocked Clerihan side and added a third in the 20th minute after some nice build-up play saw the ball end up with Eamon Quirke, who finished well to the bottom corner.

Ten minutes from the break it became four goals to nil when Daire Egan rose highest to head in a corner kick at the back post.

The second half started much the same as the first when the home side were awarded a penalty after just two minutes, and Daire Egan doubled his tally from the spot.

Five minus later it was six when Eamon Quirke completed his hat trick, and on the hour mark it turned to seven when Daire Egan got his third, smashing home from the edge of the box.

Clerihan finally got themselves a consolation goal through Jonas Kerr with a well-taken goal in the 65th minute, but two more Bansha goals through Darren McGrath and a fourth from Daire Egan finished an excellent performance.