12 Oct 2022

First graduates from Tipperary Town Further Education and Training Centre receive awards.

Great news!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

12 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Pictured above: Colin Cummins (Director of FET Tipperary ETB) pictured with graduates of Tipp Town Further Education and Training Christine O'Connell, Margaret O'Dwyer, Linda Martin, Linda Fanning and Sinead Brennan

*More pictures in this week's Nationalist 

On Friday, September 23, the first graduates from Tipperary Town Further Education and Training Centre received their awards.

In all, 18 students received awards for Healthcare Support, Business Studies and Sports and Recreation Studies.

There was a large turnout of family and friends to celebrate.

Colin Cummins the Director of Further Education and Training for Tipperary ETB attended to present graduates with their certificates.

“Since opening its doors in March 2021 Tipperary Town FET Centre has gone from strength to strength providing accessible pathways to education for everyone who passes through their doors. The focus is on equipping each of our students with the skills, knowledge and experience needed to pursue their chosen career,” he said.

Tipperary Town FET Centre has just introduced a new course in Intellectual Disability Studies Special Needs Assisting QQI level 5.

This is added to three other full-time programmes on offer: Business Studies QQI level 5, Sports and Recreation Studies QQI level 5, and Healthcare Support QQI level 5.

If you wish to enrol for this academic year please contact Sinead on 085- 8789945 or visit www.fetchcourses.ie to apply.

