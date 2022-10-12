Drom Inch’s Tuesday Club to launch ‘Reflections’

A group of highly enthusiastic ladies from the parish of Drom-Inch and indeed from further afield also, have put pen to paper to publish a beautiful new publication entitled Reflections.



The aptly named Tuesday Club which meets in Inch Community Centre each Tuesday came up with the novel idea some time ago and have concentrated their efforts on producing what is a lovely piece of work - a real treasure trove which will go down a real treat with readers.



The Tuesday Club came into being back in 2015 as a place for people in the parish to get together, meet up, have a chat and a cuppa. And, while it is open to all to come along, it has primarily been a sanctity for ladies who have delighted in the many projects they have undertaken during the time since.



Not only have they been in the publishing game, they have also taken on crime prevention talks and first aid training, not to mention a host of other initiatives which will benefit the community greatly.



Through the assistance of the Tipperary Education Training Board, they have been tutored in cookery courses, arts and crafts, fitness and wellness, clothes restyling, and much more. In fact the ETB has been extremely supportive of the Tuesday Club and gets a very special mention in Reflections, which is being launched on Saturday evening next, Oct 15 at 8:15pm in Younge’s, The Ragg.



The book has been years in the making, in the sense that it is a collection of sayings and stories, many of which will be familiar to readers, and others which will not be. But, while the collection has been gathered over many years of listening, observing and learning, it has come together remarkably quickly thanks to the great work of the Tuesday Club. And, it is certainly worth waiting for.



At 243 pages, this is a considerable publication with chapters on farmyard sayings, superstitions, life sayings, recipes, sayings and thoughts on the weather, fortune and misfortune, and much more. It really is a unique collection and it is certain to go down a real treat with readers from all over the country - not just the people of Drom-Inch and mid Tipperary.



The book is very reasonably priced at just €10 and would make a perfect stocking filler for Christmas - especially for people who may be exiled from home and who would love a slice of Tipperary and Ireland on Christmas morning.



An open invitation is extended to all to come along to the launch where the book will be available. It will be on sale locally thereafter for anyone who wants a copy.