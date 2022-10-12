Check out road closures planned to facilitate Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club Rally

Tipperary County Council has issued a notice of its intention to temporarily close a number of roads to facilitate the Carrick-on-Suir Motor Rally Sprint event on Sunday, November 6.

The council proposes making an order under Section 75 of the 1993 Roads Act to close the following roads between 9am and 6pm on that date:

Closure 1: L-2601 at Faugheen from the junction of the the L-2605 at Cregg to the Junction at L-6601.

Closure 2: L-6601 at Ballinurra from the Junction of the L-2601 at Faugheen to the L-2605 at Cregg.

Closure 3: L-2605 at Cregg from the Junction of the L-6601 at Ballinurra to the Junction of the L-2601 at Faugheen.

Also read:

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:



Traffic will be diverted via the L-2601-3 (Newtown Lower) towards Scogh Bridge and the junction with the R697. Turn right onto the R697 into Carrick-on-Suir, to the junction of the N24 at the Garda Station (traffic lights).

Turn right onto the N24 and continue to the junction with the R696. Turn right onto the R696 and continue out the Ballyrichard road to the junction with the L-2605-1 or alternatively continue on the R969 to Lisadobber and turn right onto the L-2601-2.

Traffic travelling towards Faugheen Village from N76 Glenbower to be diverted along the R-696 to Carrick-on-Suir. In Carrick on Suir travel along the N24 to junction with the R-697 and turn left. Traffic to travel along the R-697 to junction with the L-2601-3 and turn left towards Faugheen.

Objections to the proposed temporary closure may be submitted in writing to Road Closures, Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh not later than 12 noon on Thursday, October 20 or by e-mail to roadclosures@tipperarycoco.ie.