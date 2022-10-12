BREAKING: Major recruitment drive set to commence at this Tipperary-based business

A major recruitment drive is set to commence at Waystone, Cashel with over 50 open roles currently being recruited for.

To launch this recruitment campaign, Waystone is holding an open day at its Cashel Office located within Cashel Town Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 22 from 10am-2pm and all prospective candidates, students and interested parties are welcome to register to attend the event online at www.waystone.com/careers.

Waystone, the leading provider of specialist services to the asset management industry, is offering great career opportunities across a wide range of service areas from entry level to Managing Director.

At the open day, representatives from each department from corporate secretarial, to finance, HR and many more, will be on hand to speak with visitors about the company, their department and the various job opportunities available.

Patricia O’Conner, Managing Director, Corporate Services at Waystone said: “We are currently recruiting for roles from entry level to Managing Director and would like you to join us at our open day to find out more about what Waystone is all about, what we do and where we operate across the globe. The open day offers prospective employees the chance to meet our growing team, take a look around our recently expanded and refurbished Cashel office and find out more about our great career opportunities available.”

Nick Wheeler, Deputy COO at Waystone commented: “At Waystone, our success depends upon our ability to attract the best people and provide them with the opportunities for their professional development. We look for high energy and a passion to succeed and we offer employees a competitive compensation program, a comprehensive benefits package and a broad spectrum of professional development opportunities. Our core values shape our company culture and reflect our commitment to both our customers and our employees. It is a great place to work and the team are really looking forward to the Open Day on October 22”

To register your interest in attending the event and out more about Waystone visit www.waystone.com/careers.