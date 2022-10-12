Fundraiser for breast cancer awareness to be held in Clonmel

A breast cancer awareness fundraiser will be held in the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel on October 18
A fundraising Dance for a Difference event willbe held in the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel on Tuesday October 18.
The charity event for Breast Cancer Awareness is being held in conjunction with DJC Events - Selfie Mirror / DJ kicking off the evening and there will be a very special half time performance from two outstanding dancers coming out of retirement for this incredible cause.
DRESS CODE: PINK
Spot prizes
Raffle
No booking required just show up!
Suitable for all levels & no experience needed!
We put the FUN in Fundraising
Doors open at 7pm / €10 Entry Fee
Raffle tickets available on the night and at the Leisure Reception from OCT 14th.
Wear pink!
Comfortable clothes and footwear to dance.
See you there.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.