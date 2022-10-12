Much anticipated astro-turf pitch opens at Toomevara NS

There was much excitement recently at the opening of the Astro-Turf Pitch at Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh in Toomevara.



Joining in the celebrations were Deputy Michael Lowry and Cllr. Shane Lee, who each each credited with playing vital roles in the procurement of funding and the negotiations on securing Council-owned land respectively.



The idea of developing an all-weather Astro-Turf pitch at Toomevara NS was first discussed by the Board of Management and staff of Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh in 2018. It was seen as a way to generate enthusiasm for sport, enhance student well-being and provide children from the local community with a quality sports facility all year round.



Once a decision to go ahead with the project was made, the Board of Management approached Tipperary County Council regarding the possibility of getting access to an ideally located portion of council land adjacent to the school, which had been laying idle for many years.



Following months of negotiations, the transfer was completed at the Tipperary Council meeting in December 2020.

Cllr. Shane Lee’s support proved to be vital throughout these negotiations, both in pleading the school’s case and in liaising between the two parties.



With the site details agreed, the attention of the Board then turned to having plans drawn up, acquiring Planning Permission, and, of course, the important matter of securing the finance to begin the project.



The Board, in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Parish Group and Toomevara GAA Club, made two applications to the Sports Capital Programme in both 2018 and 2021. Subsequently, awards of €35,000 and €99,000 respectively were granted.

Deputy Michael Lowry once again provided his advice and support to help with the procurement of these funds.



Finally, in August 2021, contractors moved in and site excavation and building works eventually began.

Work is now complete, and the school is delighted to have a facility that will benefit the children in Scoil Naomh Sheosaimh, the Pre-School and the wider community for many years to come.



All associated with the school wish to thank those who have helped along the journey, including Sports Capital personnel, contractors, Deputy Michael Lowry and Councillor Shane Lee and all those who supported the very successful fundraising campaign, especially parents, teachers, members of the local community and sponsors.