Moneygall/Clonakenny claim U17B title win over Gortnahoe Glengoole

County U17B Hurling Championship Final

MONEYGALL- CLONAKENNY 2-14

GORTNAHOE GLENGOOLE 1-10

Two first half goals were crucial as Moneygall-Clonakenny captured county under 17 B hurling honours after a lively contest with Mid champions Gortnahoe-Glengoole at Dundrum on Saturday.

Conditions were ideal despite a deadish sod and with an enthusiastic gathering there was a great buzz about the occasion.

These sides are no strangers to each other and last year in the lower age group, the Mid lads shaved the verdict against the combination.

They were fancied by some to repeat the performance but a strongly motivated Moneygall Clonakenny combination showed the greater and more consistent appetite for the fray.

The win was sweet atonement for Moneygall-Clonakenny who made better use of their chances and showed the greater menace near goal while Gortnahoe-Glengoole are left to rue opportunities spurned that could have turned the game in their favour.

The early goals made all the difference. The sides had shared eight points in twelve lively minutes when Adam O Brien finished off an Oisin O Dwyer delivery to the Gortnahoe net to give his side the lead after 15 minutes.

Gortnahoe were battling gamely to make up lost ground when a defensive error presented Dylan McCormack, the combo’s captain, with the opportunity to shoot home their second goal. At half-time they were 2-7 to 0-6 clear and in the driving seat.

Conor Gleeson was a dominant figure at the heart of the Gortnahoe defence and for the second half he was moved into a more forward roll in a bid to break down a strong Moneygall Clonakenny defence. However inaccuracy continued to thwart them as they sought to overtake their rivals.

They were struggling when Damian Corbett got the vital touch to a Conor Gleeson lineball in the 43rd minute for a goal that reignited their challenge. Gortnahoe now asked serious questions of the combo as they piled on the pressure but the champions-elect were up to the challenge. Damian Corbett’s converted sixty five for Gortnahoe left only a goal in it with six minutes to play(1-10 to 2-10).

Moneygall Clonakenny however weathered the storm and it was they who were on the offensive in the closing minutes. Tom Whyte (2), Cian Ryan and Eoghan Doughan all pointed to consolidate their position much to the delight of their large following. It was a victory richly deserved.

All through the Moneygall Clonakenny showed great spirt and no little skill and they also had a few above par individual performances to drive them on. Tadhg Whyte, Eoghan Doughan and Cian Ryan led by example but the hard grafting of Sean Stapleton, Oisin O Dwyer and Andy Hoolan was also crucial to the win. They fielded without the injured Pat Sheedy and Conor Quinlan.

Gortnahoe Glengoole will be disappointed at the defeat. Their failure to put away decent chances proved very costly, especially in a game that was so finely balanced for so long. In centre halfback Conor Gleeson, they have a great prospect, who despite a heavily strapped leg, was their driving force. County minor Damian Corbett was the big threat in attack but he was well-marshalled by Andy Hoolan and when moved outfield found it hard to get on the ball. Jason Kelly, Aaron Dwyer, Paddy Norton, Lorcan Bourke and Kevin Laffan all worked tirelessly to tip the scales in their favour.

Moneygall-Clonakenny: Paddy McCormack; Cormac Murray, Andy Hoolan, Stephen King; Sean Stapleton, Cian Ryan (0-1,f), Brian Toohey; Killian Toohey, Cormac Hoolan; Shay Gleeson (0-2), Oisin O’Dwyer (0-1), Eoghan Doughan (0-6,4fs); Tadhg Whyte (0-3), Adam O’Brien (1-1), Dylan McCormack (1-0).

Gortnahoe Glengoole: Lee Norton; Paddy Norton, Brandon Webster, David Stanley; Billy Hogan, Conor Gleeson, Eamon Long; Jason Kelly, Aaron Dwyer; Thomas Meaney, Kevin Laffan (0-1), Max Sheppard (0-1); Lorcan Bourke, Damian Corbett (1-7,0-6fs),D Teehan (0-1).

Subs: Darren Ryan for Stanley(h/t);

Referee: Tadhg Lonergan, (Kilsheelan Kilcash)