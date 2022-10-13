Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 13

Tipperary deaths and funerals
Celine King (née Carroll)
Shannarra, Ballyheefy, Killaloe, Clare / Portroe, Tipperary
The death has occurred of Celine King (nee Carroll), Shannarra, Ballyheefy, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Portroe, Co. Tipperary 11th of October 2022; Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her sisters Nancy, Josie, Sadie; brothers Terry, Eamon, Pat and Tony. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, heartbroken daughter Sarah and sons Casey, Darrell and Julian; sisters Mary, Eileen and Monica; brother Kevin; adored grandchildren Isabel, Sofia, Ava, Clara, Alannah, Morgan, Lottie, Oscar, Arabella, Matilda; son in law P.J Delaney, daughters in law Ailish, Gemma and Hannah; brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.
May Celine's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Thursday, the 13th of October, at 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, the 14th of October, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Ogonnelloe, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Live stream link to follow.
Eamonn JOYCE
Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Tipperary
The death has occurred of Eamonn Joyce of Mill Hill, London, England and formerly of Roughran, Carrigahorig, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dympna, brothers Sean, Bertie, Paddy, Michael and by his sisters, Mary, Margaret and Veronica (deceased), also his brother-in-law Eric, Sisters-in-law Bridget & Kathleen and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May Eamonn's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Funeral Mass taking place on Saturday October 15th at 11.00am in St. Lazarian's Church, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, (R93 X292). Eamonn's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link www.leighlinparish.ie. Please respect HSE Covid guidelines.
