13 Oct 2022

Tipperary People and Places lectures commence at the Source

Francis Devine who will speak on the history of the ITGWU/SIPTU in County Tipperary

Tipperary County Council Library Service

The Source Library will host the People and Places lectures

Reporter:

local contributor

13 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tuesday 18th October sees the welcome return of the Tipperary People and Places Lecture Series to The Source, Thurles.


Tipperary Libraries welcomes Francis Devine who will speak on the history of the ITGWU/SIPTU in County Tipperary, with special mention to the Lewis brothers of Nenagh.


Francis is a former tutor in the SIPTU college and has written and lectured widely on the subject of trade unions. The lecture begins at 7pm, with the welcome cup of tea beforehand.


As usual, admission is free and all are welcome.


The lecture series continues on the third Tuesday of each month until March 2023 with fascinating subjects such as the history of the guards, Ikerrin and the history of the O’Mahers, Tipperary in 1922, William Despard Hemphill, and Cumann na mBan in the following months. Come join us.


For further details see www.tipperarystudies.ie or ring 0526166123.

