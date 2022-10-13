Dr Harty Cup: Connolly point earns big win for Cashel Community School against Flannan's

Cashel Community School 5-12

St Flannans College 2-20

With defending Croke Cup champions Ard Scoil Rís the third team in this group, every point earned will be crucial and with so much at stake, a large crowd descended on the picturesque East Limerick venue of Capamore.

The opening half was close throughout as the sides were level on seven occasions. Cashel CS were having marginally the better of the play at this stage, but 11 first half wides meant any dominance was not reflected on the scoreline. Shane Buckley and Ronan Connolly scored Cashel’s opening points in the 8th and 9th minute but they would fail to score from play again until the 5th minute of first half stoppage time.

St. Flannans on the other hand had five different scorers from play in the opening half and led by 0-8 to 0-7 by the 34th minute of the opening half. The Clare side were guilty of some missed chances themselves, mainly from placed balls but they looked destined to lead at the interval until Cashel raised the first green flag of the day in the 35th minute. Fabian Ryan gained possession inside the 20 metre line, rounded his man but saw his goalbound effort well saved by St. Flannans goalie Cian Howard only for Cashel’s David McGrath to smash home the rebound and give Cashel a two point interval lead, 1-7 to 0-8.

If both schools were somewhat wasteful in the opening half, what would transpire after the break was a rip-roaring contest in the best traditions of the Harty Cup. David McGrath opened the second half scoring with a point from play for Cashel in the opening minute and soon afterwards, Ben Currivan’s first time ground stroke found the net when Ronan Connolly’s long range free dropped short.

Facing a six point deficit, the Clare school responded in the best possible fashion to dominate the next ten minutes, outscoring Cashel by 1-8 to 0-1 with substitute Dylan Keane Hayes scoring the goal in the 35th minute to give St. Flannans a 1-15 to 2-9 lead. Oisin Whelan and Ronan Connolly pointed frees for the respective schools before Cashel would strike again with another Ben Currivan goal to level proceedings heading into the final quarter, 1-16 to 3-10.

With the tempo now reaching fever pitch, the sliothar was flying from end to end as both sets of players fought for every ball as if their life depended on it. Cashel’s fourth goal arrived when full-back Ger O’Dwyer won a contested high ball and delivered a booming clearance in to the St. Flannans full-back line. Fabian Ryan won possession and crossed to Ben Currivan who controlled the pass and struck the ball to the net in the one movement to put his team up by 3 points

Less than 60 seconds later, the sides were level again. St. Flannans free-taker Oisin Whelan dropped six long range frees short throughout the course of this game but in the 49th minute, one of those frees evaded the backs and forwards contesting the ball inside the 13 metre line and found its way to the Cashel net.

The corresponding puckout was sent long from the Cashel goalie and within six seconds, the ball found its way to Ben Currivan who scored his fourth goal in 19 second half minutes to put Cashel back in front by 5-10 to 2-16.

St. Flannans replied with two quick points from James Doherty and Oisin Whelan to leave just the minimum between the sides with five minutes remaining. Eanna Ormond restored Cashel’s two point lead with a good point from play in the 56th minute only for Oisin Whelan to score a point from play in the 58th minute for St. Flannans.

Cashel were defending valiantly at this stage to keep their one point lead intact and earned some relief when they won a free converted by Ronan Connolly in the 61st minute. St. Flannans would have one last chance when they won a free 50 metres out. Two points in arrears and with time almost up, Oisin Whelan looked to drop the ball in, but his over-hit shot went over the bar for a point. From the puckout, the long whistle sounded to give Cashel a hard earned one point victory.

Cashel Community School will play Ardscoil Rís Limerick in Round 2 while St. Flannans have a bye before taking on Ardscoil Rís in Round 3. There is plenty of hurling left to play in Group 3 and if the entertainment on offer in future rounds matches the second half of today’s Round 1 encounter, supporters will not want to miss out.