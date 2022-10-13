ALERT: Irish Water are carrying out works in the Kilross area
Irish Water is working to resolve a burst water main in the Kilross area.
The issue may cause supply disruptions in the following areas:
Works are to take place until 6pm on Thursday, October 13.
