PICTURE: 'Leading light in soccer circles and recognised as a table tennis supremo'

ARCHIVE PICTURE OF THE WEEK IN NEXT WEEK'S NATIONALIST
Kevin Pyke is surely Clonmel Commercials’ most renowned dual-purpose sports star.
He was acclaimed as a leading light in soccer circles and he was also recognised as a “table tennis supremo”.
Kevin is pictured above with a few of the trophies he won as a table tennis player.
PICTURE: TOM O’FLAHERTY
