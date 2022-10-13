Search

13 Oct 2022

Tipperary County Council gets approval for social housing scheme in rural village

Puckaun: Tipperary County Council has received Stage One approval for 21 social houses

The Department of Housing has granted Stage One approval to Tipperary County Council for the construction of 21 new social housing units in Puckaun.

Deputy Cahill confirmed the announcement ahead of his meeting with the Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien on Wednesday in which the TD confirmed he would will be raising a number of key housing policy concerns for Tipperary directly with the Minister.

“I am delighted to confirm that the Department of Housing, under the Fianna Fáil Minister, Darragh O’Brien, is granting approval to Tipperary County Council for the construction of 21 new social housing units in Puckaun.

“This Stage One approval will see permission being granted for a development which will comprise a mixture of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

“Housing for All is the Government’s flagship housing policy. Bit by bit, Housing for All is delivering for Tipperary and it is kickstarting social housing building in the county after too many years of seeing no houses being delivered," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that the Department of Housing had set Tipperary County Council a target of almost 900 social homes to be built over the coming years, and the council was on track to exceed this target by a considerable percentage.

“I am delighted to be welcoming this positive news, that will see many individuals and families provided with homes in the Puckaun area, once completed," he said.

