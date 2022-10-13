LATEST: Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart to return to Limerick

Tipperary Chief Superintendent Derek Smart is to transfer to the Limerick Garda division.

The move is part of a reshuffle of personnel, transfers, and promotions announced this morning.

The changes are to come into effect this Friday, October 17.

Chief Supt Smart, who is originally from Limerick, took on his role in Thurles in 2019. He has previously served in Dublin, Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Clare, Wexford and Tipperary.

He replaces Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, who is to transfer to the Galway district.

Several other Tipperary appointments were made this morning.

Chief Superintendent Brian Sugrue will take over in Thurles as Regional Chief Superintendent for the Southern Region.

Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan is to go to Ennis to the new Clare and Tipperary garda division.

Under the new garda operating model, Tipperary and Clare divisions are to be amalgamated with the Chief Superintendent to be based in Ennis.

By promotion, Superintendent Ciara Lee has been assigned to the Garda College in Templemore, and Superintendent Oliver Baker is to go to the Nenagh Garda District.