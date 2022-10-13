When Next We Meet team brings together unique double bill for Clonmel

Following on from the success of their summer launch last July in Raheen House, When Next We Meet are back this autumn programming in venues around town.

Speaking about the outdoor mini-music festival which featured HousePlants and Soda Blonde, co-founder Kate Twohig said: “We showed audiences our intentions at the launch event, and I think we have gained their trust in the calibre of event we put on. We want to continue growing the culture of going to live music events where nationally renowned artists play here regularly - and an audience is needed for that to happen.”

October 15 will see O’Keeffe’s filled with the energy of Dublin rapper and soulful hip-hop artist Nealo, alongside Choice Award nominated drummer, producer and showman R.S.A.G. (Rarely Seen Above Ground). Expect soulful hip-hop, neo-jazz and rap in tandem with frenzy fuelled drumming and electronic music in this impressive double-headliner, complete with lights and visuals by Timpeall.

Tickets for the Saturday, October 15 gig are only €10 plus booking fee with thanks to funding received from The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media and Tipperary Arts Office, under Phase 4 of the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

A second concert will be held on October 29 when The Wicc, Carol Keogh, will descend upon Clonmel’s Old St Mary’s Church with an exceptional band, eerie vocalists and a stirring string section.

Details of both events can be seen on the When Next We Meet website.

Nealo

Nealo is a rapper cut from a different cloth. Taking influence from Jazz Rap, Conscious Rap and R&B, his lyrics blend deeply rooted personal philosophies with classic Dublinisms in a manner that is equal parts emotive and compelling.

All of this floats on a bed of smooth, jazz-infused instrumentals and vocal harmonies from a free-flowing line-up of some of Ireland’s most renowned artists.

At the core of Nealo’s live show is the dynamic and love that the people on stage share, resulting in a metamorphosing experience that seeps into the fabric of any venue they happen to occupy.

Emigration, break-ups, drug and alcohol use, the loss of friends and the death of loved ones have all been an integral part of Ireland, and of the wider world, for generations.

In Nealo’s hands, they are not just lyrical themes, but also catalysts on his path to becoming the man, and the artist, that he is today.

His 2020 debut album, All The Leaves Are Falling, was his way of channelling as much of his emotions as he can into a piece of music.

Since its release at the end of October 2020, All The Leaves Are Falling has been praised by press and fans alike.

R.S.A.G.

A storm of sound and an eruption of percussion mixed with hypnotic music and unique beats.

Since its conception in 2007, musical juggernaut Rarely Seen Above Ground has taken his tour de force one man show of sound, visuals and incendiary rhythm, to captured audiences around the world.

Known to his friends as Jeremy Hickey, R.S.A.G. has gained a reputation not only as one of Europe’s most impressive drummers but as a celebrated producer and a talented showman.

Since the early days when he picked up a Choice Music Prize nomination, he has pressed two celebrated LPs, secured billings on the most enviable festivals in both Europe and America and made multiple international TV appearances along the way.

As well as all that Hickey’s undeniable talent behind a kit has led to some very impressive collaborations at the request of Justice’s, Grammy Award winning Xavier de Rosnay and Parisian electronic outfit Bot’Ox.

In his onstage vocal and drum performances, R.S.A.G. is set apart from his contemporaries. Combining frenzy with serenity, this human fuelled energy also forms the core of his records.

Jeremy Hickey’s album Chroma which was released in May 2020 is his best collection to date. Working closely with long time co-writer and friend Jamie Walsh, who also painted two pieces for the front and back cover of the album.

“Chroma started as a musical diary of sorts, an interior perspective of my life while recording from my home studio in Kilkenny. It is full of my daily challenges and experiences.

“I soon realised that these mood pieces, these colours, were part of a larger picture that might combine to form an album and so it progressed, regressed, changed and through frustration even nearly came to a grinding halt at one point. Each song reflects these different experiences, struggles and emotions, the realities of pursuing a creative goal whilst also trying to keep the wolf from the door. Chroma’s evolution has inevitably been a long one. I’ve always been fortunate to have a great family and friends, the perfect sounding boards for my ideas. I am proud that my co-writer Jamie Walsh and I were able to merge our musical and lyrical ideas to produce songs of intensity and emotion,” he said.