Search

13 Oct 2022

Rocking show All Shook Up will be presented by Clonmel students

Joint schools production takes to the stage of White Memorial Theatre

All Shook Up

Jack Boland (Chad) and Molly O’Brien (Natalie) will appear in All Shook Up at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from October 24-27. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Oct 2022 8:34 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

All Shook Up, an American jukebox musical with music from the Elvis Presley songbook and with a book by Joe DiPietro, will be presented by the students of Clonmel High School and Presentation Secondary School at the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel from Monday-Thursday, October 24-27.
Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this hip-swivelling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumping out of your blue suede shoes with classic songs such as Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock and Don’t Be Cruel.
In a dreary little midwest American town, Natalie (Molly O’Brien), a young mechanic, is dreaming of love and adventure while she yearns for one true love to take her away, not realising that her best friend Dennis (Cathal Walsh) has a secret crush on her.
The town is thrown into a frenzy with the arrival of Chad (Jack Boland), a good-looking, motorcycle-riding roustabout who rides from town to town with a guitar on his back, blue suede shoes on his feet and a song in his heart.
Repressed by their conservative mayor (Amy Doyle), the town begins to come alive once more under Chad’s influence. Lovers meet, woo, pursue and more, all in one zany night that will change the town forever.
All Shook Up is a rocking, heartwarming tale about following dreams, opening up to love, and the power of music.

Above: The cast of All Shook Up, which the students of Clonmel High School and the Presentation Secondary will present at the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel from Monday to Thursday, October 24-27


Three years have passed since the last school musical took place on the stage of the White Memorial Theatre. In 2019 the Presentation Secondary School and the High School performed Queen’s smash hit show We Will Rock You, not knowing that it would be the last joint schools’ musical for the next three years.
Presentation principal Michael O’Loughlin and High School acting principal Seamus Ryan are absolutely delighted to have the show back up and running again this year and are delighted to support this fantastic, energetic show.
The show is directed and produced by Jennifer Williams, with musical direction from Siobhán Alley and Olga Gannon.

High-energy choreography from Henry Fitzgerald and Chloe O’Sullivan will make sure that audiences are dancing in their seats all night long.

Many thanks are extended to other members of the production team, especially Kate Wynne and Diarmuid Bolger.
Tickets at €15 can be purchased from either the Presentation Secondary School or the CBS High School.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media